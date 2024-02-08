Bahamian fugitive deported from the US to The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Bahamian fugitive, 38-year-old Larry Burrows , who is on bail for conspiring to import firearms into The Bahamas has been deported from the US to The Bahamas.

Burrows was handed over to Bahamian authorities February 8, 2024 at the Lynden pindling international airport after he fled to the United States nearly two years ago, according to police.

According to Chief Superintendent of Police Chryslyn Skippings, Burrows was released on bail in March 2022.

She said Burrows violated his bail conditions and allegedly made his way to Andros; where he reportedly removed his electronic monitoring device.

Officials did not reveal the timeline between Burrows’ alleged escape to Andros and his evasion of local authorities to the United States.

Police say the Bahamian fugitive was eventually arrested in Miami in September 2022.