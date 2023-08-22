Bahamian firm partners with new five-star marina

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A new five-star marina development that will soon be offering unprecedented services to boat owners has chosen local real estate firm Bahamas Property Group (BPG) as its exclusive sales and marketing partner.

Legendary Marina Resort at Blue Water Cay, a $110 million, 120-slip development slated to generate up to 200 local jobs, will become the only marina in Nassau to offer a dry storage facility to protect vessels up to 55ft from hurricane damage.

Strategically located in southeastern New Providence at the closest on-island point to the Exuma Cays, the development will also feature: premium engine service and general repair facilities; concierge and vessel provisioning services; 24-hour manned security; customized pre- and post-launch services, including freshwater washdown and engine flushing; and onsite amenities such as a clubhouse, restaurant and pool, among many others.

“This is the first of its kind in The Bahamas,” said BPG Senior Managing Partner Richard Sawyer. “Legendary has developed the most highly rated and sought-after marinas in the region and we are excited that they chose New Providence for their latest project. Every aspect of the project is designed to ensure that boat owners get the most out of their boating experience each and every time, and can also rest in the knowledge that their investment is safe and secure with a dry storage facility rated to withstand up to 165MPH windspeeds.

“BPG is a 100 percent Bahamian firm and we are very proud to have been chosen to work on this project. We believe this marina will raise the profile of the island and the country in international boating circles, and we know the Legendary team is committed to creating employment and skills transfer opportunities for Bahamians. The company’s president, William Pizzorni has a home here and is invested in the local community.”

Legendry Marina enjoys a longstanding reputation for expertise and excellence, delivering state-of-the-art facilities and an unparalleled experience for boat owners at its facilities in Florida and the northern Gulf of Mexico. The company signed a heads of agreement with The Bahamas Government in May 2023 and with construction soon set to begin, interest is already extremely high.

“Reservations for boat slips are already being requested,” said BPG sales agent Patrick Ryan Knowles. “There is enormous excitement for this project among boat owners both local and abroad.

“The marina is only the first phase. As the project proceeds, Legendary is hoping to develop a marina village, a range of condo units, oceanfront villas, a hotel development and much more.

“We believe that this project will quickly grow into an economic hub for southeastern New Providence, creating countless knock-on benefits and opportunities for Bahamians.”