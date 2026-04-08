Bahamian financial educator honoured in North Carolina

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamian native, Lakeisha A. Rolle-Deveaux made history as the first Black woman to receive the Financial Literacy Trailblazer Award at the Money Box Academy’s Gala and Awards Celebration in Raeford, North Carolina. Rolle-Deveaux is the Founder of The Financial Academy and the Author of “Financial Wisdom for Tweens and Teens”. The Financial Literacy Trailblazer Award recognizes a pioneering leader who is dedicated to empowering both youth and adults through innovative programming and advocacy that has created lasting change.

During the event, Rolle-Deveaux was as a member of the Financial Resilience Panel, alongside well-respected financial literacy experts including Anthony O’Neal (Financial Author, Speaker and Educator), Rachel Hanible (Best Selling Author and Speaker), and Kishanna Heyward (Real Estate Expert and Entrepreneur) as they shared wisdom, real-world strategies, and encouragement for individuals, families, and business owners navigating today’s financial landscape.

As a Certified Financial Education Instructor, Lakeisha has been on a mission to teach young people practical strategies for building generational wealth since 2019. Over the past six years, The Financial Academy has impacted the lives of more than 3,000 individuals through its transformative financial education conferences, camps and workshops. In 2023, The Financial Academy hosted its inaugural financial literacy conference at the University of The Bahamas under the theme “B.L.O.O.M.”. Over the past 3 years, more than 600 students have participated in its annual financial education workshops. In 2025, The Financial Academy achieved its goal of offering free financial literacy sessions for more than 200 students in New Providence following the successful introduction of its 6-week “BLOOM Financial Literacy School Tour” which provided students with practical money advice from saving to stock selection to starting a business for students across 8 participating schools.

Since July 2024, The Financial Academy has worked closely with the US Embassy, Nassau, Bahamas, in her capacity as a State Department Alumna, to provide workshops for nearly 200 youth in New Providence through its “IMPACT 200: Business Skills for Beginners Youth Entrepreneurship Program” along with providing funding for top performers to kick-start their business ideas.

In her acceptance speech, Rolle-Deveaux expressed her gratitude to Crystal McLean and Money Box Academy for recognizing her contribution to financial education as she aims to break cycles of financial illiteracy and poverty through The Financial Academy’s affordable, innovative and engaging sessions.

The Financial Academy offers a range of free and paid resources for children, teens and parents, including its “Financial Literacy Skill Building Guide” which is accessible for instant download on its website. To learn more about The Financial Academy’s school and community programs, visit their social media pages at The Financial Academy or website at www.thefinancialacademy.co .