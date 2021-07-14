Bahamian FDI receipts lead global counterparts despite global pandemic

UN report shows The Bahamas nearly doubling closest counterpart in investment performance during global downturn

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas demonstrated the strongest level of foreign domestic investment (FDI) receipts among Small Island Development States (SIDS) during what has been described as the worst global economic downturn in nearly 100 years.

The United Nations Commission on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released its annual World Investment Report 2021 on June 21, reporting on global and regional FDI trends for the 2020 calendar year.

During the pandemic-fueled worldwide economic downturn, foreign investment inflows among SIDS contracted by 40.3 percent globally, and declined for the Caribbean by 36 percent. However, despite the challenging global economic circumstances, The Bahamas experienced a 47 percent increase in FDI receipts from $611 million in 2019 to $897 million in 2020.

Similarly, FDI inflows to neighboring Barbados grew by 22 percent to $262 million, and Grenada increased by 11 percent to $146 million. Neighboring Caribbean countries such as Jamaica and St Kitts & Nevis experienced contractions in FDI receipts of 45 percent and 47 percent respectively.

The results of the UN report by the global investment study highlight the core message that despite the severe global economic downturn associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, investors maintained a strong level of confidence in the Bahamian economy.

When compared to other SIDS around the world, The Bahamas received the largest level of foreign investment, outpacing its closest competitor by some $500 million.

Minister of State for Finance Kwasi Thompson said: “This is perhaps [the] strongest indicator of the enduring and sustained confidence that investors have in The Bahamas.

“It cannot be taken for granted that during these challenging times, investments are not only continuing but increasing. This is evidence that we are headed in the right direction, and motivates us to redouble our efforts until full recovery.

“As the Bahamian economy rebounds, the government’s articulated Accelerated Bahamas Recovery Plan has placed a renewed focus on prioritizing public and private sector investment.

“Under this administration, The Bahamas will continue to improve its investment framework, to ensure that domestic and foreign investment inflows will remain healthy and strong over the medium and long term, resulting in more employment opportunities for Bahamians.”