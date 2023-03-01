Bahamian expert hosts free STEMM webinar for educators

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Bahamian STEMM expert has teamed up with an international partner to create a global virtual session for educators that prioritizes those subjects, entrepreneurship and business education.

The free virtual event is slated for March 23 and will be held under the theme “2023: A New Year, New Exposure, New Knowledge, and New Perspectives”.

According to a press statement, the event will be hosted by Dr Patrice J Pinder, an internationally trained and recognized Bahamian STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medi-Health) education expert, alongside Dr. Adeleke Oladapo Banwo, an international Business and Entrepreneurship expert.

The webinar will focus on “encouraging your students to pursue exciting careers in business, entrepreneurship, and STEMM – thinking beyond your local borders.”

“This event is for upper primary, secondary, and college teachers and instructors from public and private institutions throughout the Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the wider Caribbean, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe,” the statement read.

“So all educators are invited to participate in this very positive engagement session for 2023.”

It continued: “This event is being held to expose upper primary, secondary school, and college teachers to the various careers and opportunities offered in the fields of Business, Entrepreneurship, and STEMM.

“It is our hope that through our webinar session, educators will be made more aware of the exciting career choices in the aforementioned fields. It is our hope that these educators will take the details shared at this knowledge-gathering event into their classrooms and, in turn, share with their students.”

The statement read: “During the session, attendees will have a chance to freely share their ideas, ask questions and benefit from the cross-section of participants from different countries with diverse perspectives, thoughts, and opinions . . . so, we are welcoming and encouraging open and fruitful dialogues from the virtual participants.”

For more information on registering for this event, contact Pinder directly at dr.patricepinder@gmail.com.