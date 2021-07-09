Bahamian entrepreneur gains invaluable insight through US Young Leaders of the Americas initiative

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The US Embassy in Nassau yesterday highlighted an outstanding Bahamian entrepreneur who recently participated in the US Department of State’s Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI) 2020 cohort, Philip Poitier Jr.

During the fellowship, Poitier, co-owner of Gourmet Lunch Box Catering, learned: how to generate capital after his business begins to grow, create strategic global partnerships for expansion and use the business to create an updated model to promote employee ownership.

Poitier plans to scale his company by developing a program to provide and make available healthier, more affordable diet and nutrition choices to customers throughout The Bahamas.

Following the YLAI Fellowship experience, Poitier noted that his program was filled with excitement from the start, and the opportunity to interact virtually with more than 250 young multicultural entrepreneurs. Throughout the sessions, he noted, his ultimate experience was discovering how each cohort was matched virtually with a US company.

Poitier was paired with “Kitchens for Good”, based in San Diego, California, with the assistance of director Lori Love.

He learned how the US-based company successfully partnered with the Salvation Army during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to assist communities in need.

He noted excitedly: “Lori’s story, her background and her advice for success as a business and as a novice entrepreneur with similarities like my business was a clear indication that I am on the right path.”

Poitier also noted that his YLAI experience was an inspiration as he continues to assist local communities here in The Bahamas.

For more information on the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative, please visit https://ylai.state.gov/about-ylai.