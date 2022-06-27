Bahamian Culture takes centre stage during Heritage Celebration at Marlins vs Mets Game

MIAMI, FLORIDA — The Miami Marlins challenged the New York Mets this past weekend during their series opener against the backdrop of a beautiful Bahamian-themed night with the second edition of the Bahamian Heritage Celebration.

The festivities at loanDepot park on 25 June honoured Bahamian son of the soil Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr — second baseman for the Marlins.

The aquamarine, gold, and black colours signifying Bahamian pride lit up the park’s promenade, and a pregame Junkanoo rush out led by the Bahamas Junkanoo Revue of Miami and legendary Junkanooers Barabbas Woodside and Langston Longley moved the nearly 20,000 spectators to their feet.

Percy “Vola ” Francis “King of Junkanoo” in The Bahamas and Leader of the world-famous Shell Saxons Superstars Junkanoo Organisation also made a special appearance during the performance, showcasing his popular “Vola Shuffle” dance move. The crowd too joined in the celebration with many spectators waving their Bahamian flags, beating their goatskin drums, and dancing to the pulsating music.

Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture Mario Bowleg threw out the first Marlins’ pitch of the game, and spectators were treated to even more Bahamian experiences throughout the night.

The Heritage Celebration is a collaborative initiative by the Miami Marlins, the Bahamas Consulate General (Miami) Office, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA), the National Sports Authority (NSA) of The Bahamas, and the Bahamas Baseball Association (BBA).

Of the Bahamian Heritage Celebration headlining the game, Latia Duncombe, Acting Director-General, BMOTIA, said: “This is a proud moment for The Bahamas, to witness one of our own excel in Major League Baseball, and to see Bahamian heritage being celebrated before thousands of fans.

“This event is a great opportunity to showcase the authentic cultural expressions that visitors to our destination can experience.”

Chisolm’s outstanding talent combined with his charismatic persona has made him an all-around fan favorite as the first Bahamian player with the Marlins franchise and only the seventh Bahamian in Major League Baseball (MLB) history.

This year, fans were also able to receive an exclusive Bahamian Heritage Marlins Jersey and a collectible Jazz Chisholm Jr. bobblehead souvenir, presented by loanDepot.

The night ended with a postgame concert featuring lively and rhythmic Bahamian music marking an exceptional celebration of the country’s deep ties with Miami.