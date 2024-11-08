Bahamian Celebrity Artist paints WNBA MVP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – His Excellency Jamaal Rolle, the Celebrity Artist and Ambassador-at-Large for Cultural Affairs, recently expressed his gratitude for being commissioned to create a vibrant art piece which celebrates WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel “JJ” Jones.

The vibrant portrait of the Grand Bahama native now graces the exterior of Sherwin-Williams Paints Bahamas, located on Tonique Williams Darling Highway.

Rolle shared exclusively with Eyewitness Sports that he saw this as the perfect opportunity to honor Jones’ remarkable success. He hopes the mural will serve as an inspiration to Bahamians, reminding them that no matter how tough the road gets, perseverance will always lead to victory.

Jones, who helped lead the New York Liberty to a 67-62 overtime victory over the Minnesota Lynx for the franchise’s first-ever championship, will be celebrated in a special event in the capital on November 18. Another celebration will take place on her home island of Grand Bahama on November 16.