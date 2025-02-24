Bahamian businesswoman Lisa McCartney and daughter Kasia visit UK High Commissioner in London

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Friday the 21st of February 2025, prominent Bahamian businesswoman and educator, Mrs. Lisa McCartney, and her daughter, Ms. Kasia McCartney, paid a courtesy call on UK High Commissioner Paul Andy Gomez, at Bahamas House, The Bahamas High Commission in London.

Mrs. Lisa McCartney, an Albany Bahamas Vice President, is also the owner of The Meridian School, and she is the Founder of The Windsor School Bahamas, also in Nassau. Lisa’s daughter, Kasia McCartney, represents a new generation of young Bahamians who are highly educated and are trained to operate globally, and at the highest levels.

Kasia is a Neurofeedback Practitioner (at one point, she was the youngest in Europe), and she recently opened a clinic in the UK ( https://encephalon.uk/ ). High Commissioner Gomez congratulated Lisa on the significant work that she has done in the growth and development of The Bahamas, and for Kasia’s success, and that of her second daughter, Lawyer Bria Tai McCartney, who was recently called to the Bar of England and Wales in November 2024, and to the Bar of The Bahamas in December 2024. A discussion on the growing role of women and young people in the development of The Bahamas resulted in a wonderful exchange of ideas.