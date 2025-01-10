Bahamian best selling author announces sequel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Adventures of Koen – Journeys with Bahamian Heroes, hit store shelves and the desks of many students in schools across New Providence last year with rave reviews from educators, students and the general public.

Created and penned by Lazar Delorenzo Charlton, the book series seeks to educate the young Bahamian public on key historical nodes of The Bahamas through comic-style, visually exciting short stories. The second book, March of the Lucayans, was announced by Charlton via social media and promises to be even more exciting than the first read. Illustrated once again by Bahamian illustrator and animator, Dahar Butler, the second book will explore the existence of the Bahamian-Lucayan natives and their interaction with Christoper Colombus.

Charlton shared: “I was so surprised and happy to see how well received the first story was by kids in the schools, I knew I had to make it a three-part series. When I was a child I absolutely loved to read comic books and I would have appreciated it if there was educational material that resembled the brightly illustrated stories I used to read. My goal is to do just that – supplement the education of young Bahamians through colorful and adventurous stories.”