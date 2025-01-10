Bahamian best selling author announces sequel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Adventures of Koen – Journeys with Bahamian Heroes, hit store shelves and the desks of many students in schools across New Providence last year with rave reviews from educators, students and the general public.
Created and penned by Lazar Delorenzo Charlton, the book series seeks to educate the young Bahamian public on key historical nodes of The Bahamas through comic-style, visually exciting short stories. The second book, March of the Lucayans, was announced by Charlton via social media and promises to be even more exciting than the first read. Illustrated once again by Bahamian illustrator and animator, Dahar Butler, the second book will explore the existence of the Bahamian-Lucayan natives and their interaction with Christoper Colombus.
Charlton shared: “I was so surprised and happy to see how well received the first story was by kids in the schools, I knew I had to make it a three-part series. When I was a child I absolutely loved to read comic books and I would have appreciated it if there was educational material that resembled the brightly illustrated stories I used to read. My goal is to do just that – supplement the education of young Bahamians through colorful and adventurous stories.”
Charlton was successful in getting the book on the curriculum of some private schools on the island and is currently working with the Ministry of Education to get it on the reading list for all government schools in the country. His visits to schools so far have included book readings, and he’s also created workshops on character-building and storytelling that students participate in.
Sylvia Beneby, recently retired former Vice Principal of Queen’s College Primary Years said: “Educators love to encourage children to be excited about learning. The Adventures of Koen provides engaging, stimulating and relevant educational value to support and supplement the historical and social studies of young Bahamians. I anticipate that the sequel will spark much enthusiasm and interest for the ongoing development of the story. Stay tuned, the best is yet to come!”
Charlton’s March of the Lucayans is set for a Fall 2025 release, and his first book continues to be sold at Logos Bookstore, The New Duff, The National Art Gallery as well as the Galaxy Bookstore at Queen’s College.