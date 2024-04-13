Bahamian Baller Signs Multi-Year Deal With LA Clippers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamian Center Kai Jones is heading to the LA Clippers ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, he entered a multi-year deal with the team, according to International Sports Daily.

The first-round NBA draft pick hasn’t made a league appearance this season, notwithstanding playing under a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in March.

He averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.0 minutes across 46 appearances for Charlotte in 2022-23.

However, Jones did make an appearance with The Bahamas men’s national team in the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers back in February.

As it stands, the Clippers are 4th in the Western Conference. The team’s final match of the regular season is against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. It has not been made clear the if Jones will suit up for that game.