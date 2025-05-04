Bahamian Aviation students soaring in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar – Brittany Ford and Aysia Thurston are flying high in their quest to become commercial pilots while representing their country as the first Bahamians to study at the Qatar Aeronautical Academy, in Doha Qatar.

As a result of a partnership between The Bahamas Department of Aviation’s Aeronautical Academy and Qatar Aeronautical Academy, Bahamian students received scholarships to pursue their education in Qatar, beginning in January 2024.

“This initiative showcases our commitment to advancing women in aviation, nurturing local talent, and propelling the youth toward exceptional opportunities,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, The Honourable I. Chester Cooper.

During a recent visit to Qatar, Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism, Dr. Kenneth Romer met with Officials at The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority and Aeronautical Academy, as well as with the Bahamian students. “We are proud of Brittany and Aysia who continue to distinguish themselves with Bahamian Exceptionalism while paving the way for additional matriculation opportunities for emerging and existing Bahamian aviation professionals in Qatar, around a myriad of academic disciplines and certifications”, said Dr. Romer.

The students expressed their appreciation to the Government of the Bahamas for negotiating the opportunity and to the people of The Bahamas for the outpouring of support.

This innovative approach to Develop Human Capital and Strengthen Strategic Partnerships is part of the National Aviation Strategic Plan, launched by the Department of Aviation on July 1, 2023. The Department is also advancing MOUs with other aviation tertiary institutions throughout The United States of America, Europe, Asia, Canada, and the Caribbean.