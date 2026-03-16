Bahamian Authors Deliver Over $6,700 Worth of Culturally Relevant Books to Local Schools in Eleuthera

ELEUTHERA, BAHAMAS – Twelve primary and high school classrooms across Eleuthera recently added new books to their reading shelves, thanks to a grant from the Charitable Arts Foundation in partnership with Bahamian publisher Mrs. Teri Bethel.

Because of the grant, Mrs. Bethel, along with her husband, Co mmodore (Retired) Tellis Bethel, distributed more than $6,700 worth of children’s books written or co-written by them across the island. The books, created with Bahamian culture, history, and geography in mind, were warmly welcomed by teachers and principals, who valued having culturally relevant reading materials for their students.

The Bethels personally visited schools during the distribution tour, directly handing the books to teachers. Along the way, they had the chance to talk with principals and teachers, and spend time encouraging many students, making the experience especially meaningful.

The donated children’s titles have received approval from the Ministry of Education as supplemental

and library books. The writing guides and stories combine fun adventures with lessons that help

develop writing skills, character, confidence, and positive values. Over the years, some schools and

homeschooling families have been using the books with encouraging results.

Parents say the books have helped their children, who once struggled with reading, build confidence

and a desire to read. One Eleuthera parent shared that his son “went from barely reading in grade

four to reading well and enjoying it,” eventually graduating as the most improved student in grade

six.

Another parent said her daughter once resisted reading but now picks up books and reads fluently,

adding that the Bethels’ books “helped her tremendously.”

Educators have also seen the difference. Retired principal Shanna L. Johnson noted that the book

‘Courage to Overcome’ helped a student develop empathy and improve her behavior while also

sparking a love for reading.

Teachers have also seen value in Teri Bethel’s writing resource ‘Go to the Head of the Class: Story

Writing Tips and Prompts for Young Writers.’ Veteran teacher Mrs. Celia Imlach called it “an excellent

tool for helping students become creative, confident writers.” Other fictional chapter books donated

across the island include ‘Trapped on Kooky Island and The Case of the Missing Boat Captain.’

For the Bethels, the initiative represents a deeper hope for the island’s children.

“Our desire is to see the children of Eleuthera — the leaders of tomorrow — excel in their reading,

writing, speaking, comprehension, and behavior,” said Teri Bethel. “Just as important, we hope the

stories they read will help strengthen character and confidence as they grow.”

The Bethels hope to expand their reach to other islands, some of which have received book donations

for their libraries. They see this as a good start but recognize the need for culturally relevant books

that inspire children to read while teaching principles that promote healthy lifestyles, which can, in

turn, benefit the nation’s well-being.

This recent initiative builds on their 2021 Book Drive, during which they collected and donated

nearly 600 new books from over 50 Bahamian authors for distribution to 17 public libraries across

Eleuthera, Spanish Wells, and Harbour Island.

The authors expressed sincere appreciation to the Charitable Arts Foundation for helping make the

book distribution possible and for supporting literacy initiatives that invest in the future of Bahamian

children.