Bahamian authorities collaborate with SpaceX on ongoing Starship rocket debris recovery

In an update regarding its ongoing response, the government emphasized that since the March 6th SpaceX Starship launch incident, it has been working closely with SpaceX on debris recovery. The statement also noted that a SpaceX recovery team arrived in The Bahamas on March 7th to coordinate with local authorities. The Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) has taken the lead in overseeing the recovery operations and environmental assessments. On March 8th, the DEPP Director accompanied a SpaceX team to Crooked Island for an initial assessment. No debris was found during that inspection, but reports of debris near Ragged Island surfaced on social media. On March 9th, aerial reconnaissance successfully identified debris, and recovery efforts commenced, resulting in several items being retrieved. These efforts will continue along the Ragged Island coastline, with underwater recovery operations planned for today.

U.S. regulatory assessments confirm that the materials in the debris, such as stainless steel and silica heatshield tiles, do not pose risks to water quality, air quality, or marine life. However, local authorities will conduct their own independent environmental assessments, including testing for toxic contaminants and possible seabed disruption. The public is urged to exercise caution if they encounter debris and to report any findings to local authorities.

The government noted that recovery operations will proceed to ensure all debris is identified, with SpaceX covering the costs of the recovery and assessments under Bahamian oversight. Final reports will be made available once the recovery efforts are concluded.

The government in its statement also stressed that SpaceX’s Starship is distinct from the longer-established Falcon 9 rockets. The Falcon 9 is a partially reusable rocket used for missions, including launching satellites or bringing cargo to the International Space Station, with a long track record of success. The Starship, however, is a significantly more powerful rocket, intended for long-distance and long-duration missions, and is still in development. Operations related to the Starship fall under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The Bahamas’ agreement with SpaceX involves only controlled Falcon 9 booster landings in Bahamian waters, which are governed by the Bahamas’ Civil Aviation (Space Flight and Re-Entry) Regulations, including planning, licensing, and monitoring requirements. Each separate Falcon 9 re-entry requires a separate license from the Civil Aviation Authority of The Bahamas.

On March 6, 2025, SpaceX launched the Starship from their Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, which serves as SpaceX’s primary launch and testing site for the Starship program. The intention was for a reentry or water landing in the Indian Ocean, approximately 10,000 miles away. However, approximately nine minutes into the flight, communication with the Starship was lost, and the rocket broke up, with the incident visible from Florida, Cuba, The Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, and Turks and Caicos. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.