Bahamian author partners with Atlantis for Independence event for kids

The exciting day was planned by Obiecheryl Bowe, Atlantis’ Kids Concierge Manager, who was thrilled to have launched the library’s first major event since the pandemic with Seasuna.

Samantha Black launched her debut book Seasuna, the Bahamian Tooth Fairy on July 10 at the Atlantis Library.

“Story time was one of our main events for children prior to the pandemic,” she said.

“To relaunch it, we wanted to create an interactive platform where kids could feel comfortable and feel like they belong. It’s all for our little ones. We wanted to make it our own, so we invited Seasuna to be the one to relaunch it and make it fun.”

The book touched not only the children but also their parents, who expressed that the character’s positive outlook is contagious, giving people a reason to continue to hope for and be the best they can be.

For more information about Seasuna, the Bahamian Tooth fairy, email bahaseasuna@gmail.com or check out Samantha’s Bookmark on Facebook.