Bahamian astronaut appointed as consultant within Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has announced that Bahamian aerospace engineer and future astronaut Aisha Bowe will serve as the official consultant for The Bahamas’ collaboration with SpaceX and the expansion of the country’s aerospace industry.

Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Chester Cooper said, “I am pleased to announce that Bahamian aerospace engineer and future astronaut Aisha Bowe has been retained as the official consultant to The Bahamas on its collaboration with SpaceX, the launch of Falcon 9 on February 17 and the overarching development of our aerospace industry.”

“This follows the successful negotiation of a historic Letter of Agreement (LOA) between The Bahamas and SpaceX – a milestone that positions our nation as the exclusive global destination for witnessing booster landings and rocket launches. This agreement represents a bold step into the future, expanding The Bahamas’ role in the aerospace sector.”

He continued, “With a background as a former NASA rocket scientist, tech entrepreneur, and the first Bahamian set to travel to space, Aisha brings unmatched expertise to this historic partnership. Her leadership will help shape new opportunities in innovation, and economic growth.”