Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Bahamian astronaut appointed as consultant within Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

0
SHARES
47
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has announced that Bahamian aerospace engineer and future astronaut Aisha Bowe will serve as the official consultant for The Bahamas’ collaboration with SpaceX and the expansion of the country’s aerospace industry.

Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Chester Cooper said, “I am pleased to announce that Bahamian aerospace engineer and future astronaut Aisha Bowe has been retained as the official consultant to The Bahamas on its collaboration with SpaceX, the launch of Falcon 9 on February 17 and the overarching development of our aerospace industry.”

“This follows the successful negotiation of a historic Letter of Agreement (LOA) between The Bahamas and SpaceX – a milestone that positions our nation as the exclusive global destination for witnessing booster landings and rocket launches. This agreement represents a bold step into the future, expanding The Bahamas’ role in the aerospace sector.”

He continued, “With a background as a former NASA rocket scientist, tech entrepreneur, and the first Bahamian set to travel to space, Aisha brings unmatched expertise to this historic partnership. Her leadership will help shape new opportunities in innovation, and economic growth.”

Polls

Do you think the government should advance anti-marital rape legislation during this term?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Do you think the government should advance anti-marital rape legislation during this term?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture