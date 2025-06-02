Bahamian App Caribo targets the vehicle rental market with peer-to-peer model

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Bahamian entrepreneur Najee Winder is set to launch Caribo, a new peer-to-peer vehicle rental platform designed to transform how residents and visitors access transportation across the islands. From cars and ATVs to jet skis and boats, Caribo allows users to rent directly from verified local owners via an all-in-one mobile app.

Slated to go live in June 2025, the Caribo platform responds to a growing demand for flexible, convenient, and locally driven rental options—particularly as tourism rebounds and domestic mobility increases. “Caribo was built to make exploring The Bahamas easier while creating real earning opportunities for Bahamians,” said Winder. “It’s about empowering local vehicle owners to become micro-entrepreneurs.”

The concept for Caribo emerged after Winder noticed the gap between traditional rental services and the expectations of today’s digital-first travelers. He envisioned a secure, app-based solution that could streamline the rental process while supporting small businesses in the tourism and adventure sectors.

Development of the platform began in 2023, with Winder assembling a core team of local talent to build and test the app. “There were challenges—funding, logistics, the usual startup hurdles—but every step taught us how to create something scalable, user-friendly, and secure,” he said.

Each rental provider on Caribo undergoes a vetting process to ensure quality and safety, and the app is designed for ease of use—from sign-up to check-out. Users will also have access to customer support and real-time booking features, making the process efficient for both sides of the transaction.

As tourism and tech continue to shape the modern Bahamian economy, Caribo lands at the intersection of two high-growth sectors. Winder sees the platform not only as a tool for convenience—but as a catalyst for economic participation. “We’re enabling Bahamians to tap into the tourism economy on their own terms,” he said.

With launch preparations in full swing and onboarding for rental partners already underway, Caribo aims to become a key player in the evolving landscape of Caribbean travel and mobility.