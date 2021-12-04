Bahamian among 100 worldwide to receive Duke of Edinburgh’s special coin

For half a century he championed youth

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Through rain, shine, retirement and a battle with prostate cancer, Captain Henry Curry has helped guide scores of young men through Boys’ Brigade and the Governor General’s Youth Award (GGYA) — two programmes that equip its participants to succeed in life.

For his dedication, Captain Curry is among 100 inspirational volunteers across the globe who are set to receive an official commemorative coin celebrating the life and legacy of the award’s patron. The coin will be accompanied by a letter of thanks from HRH the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

GGYA National Director Jacquetta Lightbourne-Maycock said: “Captain Curry has been with us for more than 30 years. He is our longest serving volunteer. He comes to us from St Barnabas Anglican Church, where he leads their 23rd Bahamas Company of Boys’ Brigade.

“Both programmes have similar personal and social goals, including community service, cultivating skills, fitness and adventure.”

She added: “Although many of our volunteers are known for stepping up and staying around, Captain Curry stands out. For his dedication and leadership throughout the decades, we thank him.

“He’s served on GGYA’s Management Council. He’s often among the first to respond when we reach out to our volunteers, and he gets his unit out to many of our planned activities.

“If every youth organization could have someone like Captain Curry on their team, we’d be better off as a nation.”

In 1973, a young Basil Tynes and his brother, Peter, joined Captain Curry’s 23rd Company. He credits the organization with his spiritual growth and development and was thankful for the opportunity to be mentored by “a giant of a man”.

In October 2000, Tynes crossed paths again with Captain Curry. Now an Anglican priest, Father Tynes was appointed rector of St Barnabas Church.

“This time, I assumed the post of chaplain, with Captain Curry still very much in charge. Under his leadership, the 23rd Company produced high-ranking police officers, lawyers, accountants, bankers, doctors, medical personnel, priests, bishops, ambassadors, chefs, you name it. Captain Curry can hold his head high in that regard.”

When the modern-day Award came on stream in 1987, Captain Curry saw how it could enhance Boys’ Brigade. Like the Duke of Edinburgh Award, the 23rd Company was known to camp out. That adventurous journey component and the discipline GGYA fostered attracted him to the Award.

Whether he’s teaching young people how to swim or demonstrating backyard farming techniques, leading a unit is as rewarding to Captain Curry as it is to the youth.

In half a century, his commitment to youth development has never wavered. Even when he fought prostate cancer in 2011, Captain Curry was a model for how to pull through an ordeal.

An unassuming and kindly gentleman, Captain Curry — a former lab technician — never sought accolades for his hard work.

“What I’m working for is to know that I can change some boy’s life,” said the father of six, who lost one of his five sons, a police constable, to murder back in 2005.

“What makes me feel good is when a young man says: ‘Captain Curry, do you remember me?

“My reward is knowing that I’ve touched somebody’s life and they’re being productive and even if they’re not productive, they can recognize what was done for them.”