Bahamasair’s Boeing 737 cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration to fly into the United States

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Bahamasair’s Managing Director Tracey Cooper has confirmed that the airline’s new Boeing 737 has been cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to fly into the United States (US).

Cooper said the aircraft is ready for take-off and will operate a Nassau to Floria route today.

The airline’s update follows media reports that surfaced last week which indicated that Bahamasair’s newest addition to its fleet, a Boeing 737, was unable to fly into the US because it reportedly did not meet FAA standards.