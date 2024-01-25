BAHAMASAIR UPDATE: Back to the skies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Aviation officials have confirmed to Eyewitness News that the Bahamasair plane, which was grounded in Crooked Island yesterday due to mechanical issues, has been assessed by the airline’s maintenance crew and is now en route to Nassau for further maintenance checks.

“It is a ferry flight with no passengers,” aviation officials said.

The Bahamasair flight was grounded yesterday after it reportedly experienced a “surge,” during takeoff from Crooked Island, according to Aviation Director Dr Kenneth Romer.

The national flag carrier says its pilots immediately returned to the Crooked Island airport after realizing the issue.

The flight was en route to Nassau with a scheduled stop in Acklins, Bahamasair confirmed via a press statement issued Thursday.

Aviation officials informed Eyewitness News Thursday afternoon that the airline’s Crooked Island – Acklins – Nassau route is back in service and that Bahamasair “will continue to safely operate the route.”