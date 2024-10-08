Bahamasair to suspend flights out of Orlando

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamasair’s Managing Director Tracy Cooper has confirmed to Eyewitness News that flights out of Orlando will be suspended as of 2:2pm Tuesday October 8th as the monster storm Milton barrels toward Florida.

“There is only one flight today. It leaves Orlando at 2:55pm. After this, flights to this location will be suspended until Friday, pending reopening of the airport,” Cooper stated.

News item on Hurricane Milton issued by the Bahamas Department of Meteorology Forecast office section, at 6:00am October 8, 2024:

Extremely powerful Hurricane Milton is just north of the Yucatan Peninsula. Milton poses an extremely serious threat to Florida and residents are urged to follow the orders of local officials.