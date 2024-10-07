Bahamasair to allow flight changes in light of Hurricane Milton’s approach

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Bahamasair will permit ticket changes for flights departing from Florida until Thursday, 10 October 2024, without penalty.

“We are advised by the airline that tickets for departures from any port in Florida will be honored regardless of where the original departure point was,” a statement released on October 7, 2024, read.

“We are advised by the airline that tickets for departures from any port in Florida will be honored regardless of where the original departure point was,” a statement released on October 7, 2024, read.