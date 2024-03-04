Bahamasair suspends flights into Haiti

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Bahamasair’s Managing Director Tracey Cooper confirmed Monday morning that the national flag carrier Bahamasair has suspended all flights into Cap-Haiten, the airline’s highest yielding route, as civil unrest mounts in that Caribbean island.

While the gang-related violence has been more prevalent in the nation’s capital, Port-au-Prince, Cooper said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution,” following discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Cooper suggested that the route could be suspended between two to three weeks.