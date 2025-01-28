Watch ILTV Live
Bahamasair seeks to debunk ‘false claims,’ concerning recent flights

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamasair has issued a press statement regarding what it terms “false claims,” concerning recent flights; the national flag carrier said in a statement released Tuesday morning that the “false claims,” regarding recent flights into the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), are misleading.

“The allegations suggesting that two flights secretly transported approximately 374 immigrants alongside Bahamian citizens from the United States are entirely inaccurate and lack any factual basis,” the airline said.

“As the national flag carrier of The Bahamas, Bahamasair operates in full compliance with all government regulations and international aviation protocols. No such flights were conducted as described, nor was there any covert activity involving foreign nationals.”

The statement continued, “All Bahamasair flights are transparently logged and adhere to strict operational standards. This ensures accountability to both the public and the government.”

Bahamasair officials noted, “we acknowledge the importance of accurate information and assure the public that Bahamasair continues to prioritize the needs and interests of Bahamian citizens and the wider public. Claims implying misuse of taxpayer dollars or involvement in reparations are false. We encourage members of the public to verify information through credible sources before sharing unsubstantiated allegations.”

Bahamasair officials said that the airline remains committed to serving as the national flag carrier with integrity.

