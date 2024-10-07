Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Bahamasair provides additional airlift out of Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton

0
SHARES
137
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An additional commercial Bahamasair flight is expected to depart from Orlando between 6:30 and 7:00 pm this evening to accommodate residents who would like to return home to Nassau and Freeport ahead of the passage of Hurricane Milton, according to Bahamasair Managing Director, Tracy Cooper.

Cooper said that residents seeking to take advantage of the flight, which will make stops in both Freeport and Nassau, should be to the airport by 4:00pm. While there is another flight planned to depart Orlando on Tuesday morning, Cooper noted that weather conditions may prohibit that.

Bahamasair will shutdown flights to and from Orlando on Wednesday and Thursday, Cooper said.

According the National Hurricane Center, Milton was a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph) Monday morning over the southern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen to a category 5 storm by the time it hits Florida.

While Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida by Wednesday evening, it has been predicted that parts of Grand Bahama, Bimini and possibly Nassau could also feel its impact depending on its strength level and direction by the time it hits Florida.

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture