Bahamasair provides additional airlift out of Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An additional commercial Bahamasair flight is expected to depart from Orlando between 6:30 and 7:00 pm this evening to accommodate residents who would like to return home to Nassau and Freeport ahead of the passage of Hurricane Milton, according to Bahamasair Managing Director, Tracy Cooper.

Cooper said that residents seeking to take advantage of the flight, which will make stops in both Freeport and Nassau, should be to the airport by 4:00pm. While there is another flight planned to depart Orlando on Tuesday morning, Cooper noted that weather conditions may prohibit that.

Bahamasair will shutdown flights to and from Orlando on Wednesday and Thursday, Cooper said.

According the National Hurricane Center, Milton was a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph) Monday morning over the southern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen to a category 5 storm by the time it hits Florida.

While Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida by Wednesday evening, it has been predicted that parts of Grand Bahama, Bimini and possibly Nassau could also feel its impact depending on its strength level and direction by the time it hits Florida.