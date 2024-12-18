Bahamasair passengers upset over cancellations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Passengers traveling with Bahamasair are currently facing massive delays and cancellations due to a sickout organized by the airline’s staff in protest over outstanding payments.

Passengers reported to Eyewitness News that they have been waiting in the check-in line for hours, with some stating that the delays have caused them to miss their connecting flights.

In a press conference held Wednesday morning, Managing Director Tracey Cooper assured the media that the airline is committed to assisting those who have been inconvenienced in the best way possible.

