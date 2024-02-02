Bahamasair opens new ticketing office in the Southwest Plaza

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The national flag carrier Bahamasair has opened a new ticketing office in the Southwest Plaza building on Carmichael Road.

The new location is a transition from its former ticketing office in Palmdale.

Airline and aviation industry officials participated in a grand opening ceremony Friday morning.

Managing Director at Bahamasair Tracey Cooper says it is expected that the new office will help to enhance the convenience and accessibility for valued customers.

Aviation Director Dr. Kenneth Romer says the move underscores Bahamasair’s “financial resilience , operation efficiency, innovation and valued customer service.”

Apostle Raymond Wells conducted the dedication of the building which was followed by the ribbon cutting.