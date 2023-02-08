Bahamasair: No money missing in Haiti

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamasair’s managing director Tracy Cooper yesterday dismissed assertions by former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis that Bahamasair money in the millions was “missing in Haiti,” describing the issue as purely an administrative matter.

Minnis made the assertion in Parliament on Monday.

“This assertion is not true,” said Cooper in a statement. According to Cooper, during the pandemic, Bahamasair suspended services into both Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien, Haiti.

He continued: “During this period, certain administrative and reconciliation issues occurred within the company that provided handling and representation services for Bahamasair in Haiti. As a result, funds related to sales within Haiti were deposited into the bank in Haiti once service resumed.

“There is an amount in the $530,000 range in deposits made in the bank for Bahamasair by our handling agent in Haiti due to ticket sales. This amount is now reconciled and there is no dispute regarding funds owed. We anticipate that these arrears will be received shortly in the normal course of business,” said Cooper.

He further noted that Bahamasair is also presently reconciling a difference of some $38,000 in bags and other fees, which the airline expects to have completed in short order.

Bahamasair has also once again suspended flights to Port-au-Prince, Haiti due to security concerns.

“The public may be aware that our diplomatic staff was also ordered to leave Haiti amid the instability there. It is noted, however, that regular flight rotations (Tuesdays/Saturdays) remain to Cap Haitian, Haiti. The decision to suspend flights into Port-au-Prince is by no means predicated on any financial matters,” said Cooper.