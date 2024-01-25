Bahamasair flight grounded in Crooked Island for maintenance; normal operations soon, says Aviation Director

LocalJanuary 25, 2024January 25, 2024 at 11:52 am Jose Etienne
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Aviation Director Dr. Kenneth Romer has confirmed that a Bahamasair flight, which was grounded in Crooked Island as a result of mechanical issues yesterday, remains out of service for maintenance; but, confirmed that it should be returned to normal operations soon.

Dr. Romer said that the flight, which was en route to Acklins and then New Providence, experienced issues due to a “surge,” during takeoff from the Crooked Island airport on Wednesday.

Bahamasair officials confirmed via a statement issued today that its pilots immediately returned to the Crooked Island airport after the surge was experienced.

While passengers experienced a bit of “discomfort during takeoff,” all persons on board that flight are safe and in good health, aviation officials said.

