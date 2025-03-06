Bahamasair flight attended reportedly on the run after allegedly smuggling $100K into Haiti; the airline responds

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamasair, via a press statement issued on Thursday morning, sought to address allegations which suggest that one of its female flight attendants allegedly smuggled $100K which was reportedly seized at Hugo Chavez Cap-Haitien International Airport.

Agents from the Haitian police special unit Brigade for the Fight against Drug Trafficking (BLTS) seized more than $100,000 at Hugo Chavez Cap-Haitien International Airport from a Bahamasair flight arriving from Nassau on March 1, 2025. Two suspects were reportedly arrested, but the flight attendant who allegedly handed over the bag of money reportedly fled back to Nassau before authorities could detain her, according to international media sources.

Bahamasair officials said that the airline, “is aware of an alleged incident that occurred at the Hugo Chavez Cap-Haïtien International Airport in Haiti on March 1, 2025, involving a Bahamasair flight from Nassau, Bahamas.”

“Bahamasair is taking this matter very seriously and is reviewing all relevant procedures to ensure that our stringent security measures are upheld. The airline is cooperating fully with the Haitian National Police and other relevant authorities. The Royal Bahamas Police Force and our local Interpol have also been contacted to launch an investigation.”

The statement continued, “No further updates will be released until we have been informed with further facts on this matter.“