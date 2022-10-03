Bahamasair flight attendants sickout leaves hundreds stranded

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Hundreds of passengers were stranded yesterday due to strike action by Bahamasair flight attendants that forced cancellations of several routes including service into the United States.

In a statement, Bahamasair said 80 percent of flight attendants participated in the industrial action as members of the Airport Airline Allied Workers Union.

Canceled routes included: Rock Sound/Exuma, Freeport, Marsh Harbour, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando.

Bahamasair Managing Director Tracy Cooper said the strike was over outstanding matters related to insurance, and adjustments in pay. He said: “ We have a game plan in play, it’s all premised on everyone coming to work obviously. We have a plan in place to clear up all of the backlogs tomorrow as far as flights. We have some assurances, we’re getting assurances from the union that all will be well tomorrow and we should be able to take care of all persons.

“We listed the flights, by and large, most of the flights had pretty heavy loads so we know there were a fair amount of persons. For tomorrow we will add on an additional flight or two. Everybody should be accommodated tomorrow. If everything goes as expected, we don’t anticipate much delays.”

Yesterday, impacted passengers were offered vouchers for hotel accommodations.

In July, the government obtained an injunction from the Supreme Court forcing Airport Authority workers return to work after a sickout.

At the time, Hundreds of workers reportedly staged a sick-out that impacted operations across several airports in the country demanding a resolution to longstanding issues regarding the signing of an industrial agreement with the Bahamas Public Services Union and outstanding payments.