NASSAU, BAHAMAS- It’s Day 2 of the Bahamasair familiarization tour in Raleigh, North Carolina and Eyewitness News is on the move.

Our Laurencia Smith, who is on the ground with Bahamasair officials, visited the North Carolina State Museum of Natural Sciences.

The museum is located in the central part of the city, it is the largest museum of its kind in the Southern United States and attracts more than one million visitors yearly.