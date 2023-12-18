Bahamasair cites myriad challenges for recent delays and cancellations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamasair assured travelers that it is well-prepared for the holiday travel demand and apologized to customers for recent flight delays and cancellations caused by “unforeseen weather events, equipment issues, and infrastructure challenges.”

The airline said in a statement: “We understand the frustration these disruptions have caused and deeply regret any inconvenience experienced by our passengers. The safety and comfort of our passengers remain our top priority, and we assure the public that every effort is being made to enhance our operations.

“As we approach the holiday travel season, we are prepared and fully committed to serving our customers efficiently and reliably. In our commitment to meeting the increased demand during this festive period, Bahamasair has taken proactive measures to bolster our fleet.”

According to the airline, it has added a refurbished Boeing 737 to enhance its capacity to accommodate the surge in travel.

“Additionally, we have engaged in strategic wet leases to augment our resources and ensure smoother operations during this high-demand period. We stand firm in our dedication to upholding the highest safety standards while striving to provide exceptional service to every traveler. We recognize the trust our passengers place in us, and we assure you that our team is working tirelessly to rectify recent challenges and provide a seamless and pleasant travel experience for all,” the airline said.