Bahamasair adding new craft to fleet

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- The nation’s flag carrier, Bahamasair has expanded its fleet with the addition of an ATR-72 600 series 70-seater jet that will be in “three days or so”, according to Bahamasair’s Managing Director, Tracey Cooper.

The added airbus is expected to address an uptick in demand from travelers in New Providence and throughout the family islands.

The new aircraft is critical as executives cited challenges with some of its existing planes that have been grounded indefinitely due to engine issues

Cooper noted that engines have been acquired, however, they are still “awaiting engines because of the manufacturer and the supply chain.”

Cooper was unable to provide a timeline as to when those planes will be back in the air.