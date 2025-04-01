Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Bahamasair adding new craft to fleet

0
SHARES
66
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Please enable JavaScript
.fp-color-play{opacity:0.65;}.controlbutton{fill:#fff;}play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- The nation’s flag carrier, Bahamasair has expanded its fleet with the addition of an ATR-72 600 series 70-seater jet that will be in “three days or so”, according to Bahamasair’s Managing Director, Tracey Cooper.

The added airbus is expected to address an uptick in demand from travelers in New Providence and throughout the family islands.

The new aircraft is critical as executives cited challenges with some of its existing planes that have been grounded indefinitely due to engine issues

Cooper noted that engines have been acquired, however, they are still “awaiting engines because of the manufacturer and the supply chain.”

Cooper was unable to provide a timeline as to when those planes will be back in the air.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture