Bahamas Waste joins BTC World Athletics Relays Bahamas ‘24 sponsor line-up

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamas Waste is one of the newest sponsors to step up to the plate in support of the upcoming BTC World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24.

The announcement was made on Thursday morning at the company’s headquarters by its Managing Director Francisco de Cardenas who expressed his delight and excitement to be on board as a sponsor for the upcoming Olympic qualifying meet.

Bahamas Waste will provide all of the disposal of waste for the two-day meet which is set for May 4th and 5th at the newly refurbished Thomas A. Robison National Stadium.