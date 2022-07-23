Bahamas Waste honors high achievers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Eight members of the Bahamas Waste (BW) Operations department were recognized as part of the company’s achievement awards.

For more than two decades the company has made training and development of its staff a significant priority, helping Waste cement the firm’s reputation as the leading provider of waste management services in New Providence.

“The operations department is responsible for collecting solid and liquid waste around the islands,” said BW Operations Manager, Ethelyn Davis.

“There are some really dynamic individuals that make up this department and so it was fitting that their efforts be rewarded. Our staff members go out every day. Even at the height of the pandemic, they were not only helping provide the essential service of trash collection but also doing work that many people do not want to do.”

For the past 15 years, the annual achievement awards process has sought to recognize employees who go above and beyond in the execution of their duties. Employees qualified for the achievement awards if they meet a series of rigorous requirements which vary depending on the operations division they work in.

“Because of the kind of work they do daily, it’s important that members of the operations team receive the necessary on-the-job training to keep them abreast of new standards and measures designed to ensure safety in the field,” said Neville Adderley who was responsible for carrying out this year’s training sessions.

“They undergo 3 weeks of in-house training that covers on-the-road driving, safety, operation of the truck, and handling equipment,” he said.

This year’s award ceremony saw employees presented awards for Safety, Most Productive Driver, and also for the category of Happy Helper.

Each category was further split into subcategories which were awarded individually for Roll off drivers, who are responsible for preparing, securing, and transporting open top and compactor containers to various disposal sites; packers who are responsible for residential and other small commercial client collections; and for portable sanitation which covers construction sites – which are mandated to have proper sanitation services available for their workers.

“Our guys handle pumping, servicing these portable toilets along with the hand sanitizing stations,” Davis said.

In the safety division, Victor Johnson, Devon Bonaby, and Omar Nichols took home the awards for the individual categories of Roll Off, Packer, and Portable Sanitation respectively. Awards for the ‘Most Productive Driver’ were handed out to Jameico Stuart, Cardron Sealy, and Michael Pierre for the individual categories.

Meanwhile, the ‘Happy Helper’ awards were handed out to Lynden Johnson and Carlos Collie, who were individually awarded for the Packer and Portable Sanitation categories.

During special recognition ceremonies held at the company’s Gladstone Road headquarters, each of the honorees was presented with certificates of recognition, gift certificates as well as a special luncheon.

“We’re exceptionally proud of the work of all our team members,” said Davis.

“We’re dedicated to rewarding excellence within our ranks and providing a safe work environment and opportunities for growth.”