Bahamas urged to harness tech sector for job creation and bridging skills gap

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas must work to leverage the tech sector to create jobs, with one expert arguing that focusing on blue-collar tech roles through certification-based training could bridge the country’s skills gap, build technical capacity, and generate competitive job opportunities, particularly in remote roles.

Donnisha Armbrister, Chief Operating Officer of Lucayan Technology Solutions, a South Florida-based firm, believes the local workforce has immense potential to tap into the global tech market. Over the years, Lucayan has secured multimillion-dollar contracts with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, and other federal agencies. Lucayan Technology also has ongoing partnerships with the Ministry of Education and the Bahamas Agricultural Health Food Safety Authority.

As a Bahamian and St Augustine’s alum who has built a successful career in the tech industry, Armbrister believes the Bahamas can harness its potential to create similar opportunities locally. Her dream is to ensure that The Bahamas can provide sustainable, high-wage careers and close the growing tech skills gap. “The future of work is digital, automated, and AI-driven,” she says.

“This is where the Bahamas needs to focus.” She adds: “We must acknowledge that AI will change ‘work’ as we know it. Children should be prepared for a future with AI through curriculums that develop a mix of technical skills, critical thinking, and adaptability. A strong foundation in STEM is imperative, along with exposure to coding platforms like Scratch, Python, or robotics kits. While not everyone will pursue a tech career, it will change overall skill demands. AI is powerful, but there are certain uniquely human skills it struggles to replicate.” Armbrister emphasizes that while certain jobs are disappearing, new roles are emerging that don’t require a traditional degree.

“These are blue-collar tech jobs—managing equipment, identifying and fixing issues. It’s no more complex than a mechanic fixing a car. It’s about understanding how things work,” she adds. Armbrister points out that the Bahamas is falling behind in developing homegrown tech talent. “Young people go abroad for STEM degrees, get work permits in the U.S., and often don’t return because the US realizes the value of their degree and seeks to retain them. The Bahamas has a huge shortage of people working in tech, particularly in cybersecurity, and there’s a massive opportunity to develop these skills locally.” Tech and cybersecurity jobs are in high demand globally, with the cybersecurity workforce growing by 12.6 percent between 2022 and 2023, yet still facing a shortage of approximately 4 million professionals worldwide.

Armbrister believes that if Bahamians gain the necessary skills, they could return home to support their families and contribute to their communities. “If they have certifications and tangible skills, they can come back, build careers in tech, and even work remotely. This could help retain populations on some of the family islands so the younger generation doesn’t feel they have to leave to seek employment,” she says. “This way, we retain talent in the country, and we mitigate the loss of those skills.”

Armbrister advocates for a shift in the country’s workforce development priorities. “Funding should be directed toward skill-building programs in areas like tech and cybersecurity, where there is a clear demand,” she explains. “International companies outsource jobs because it’s cheaper than hiring domestically. These workers still get access to world-class systems used by companies like Amazon or Dell—an experience that leads to better future opportunities, especially in cybersecurity, e-commerce, and IT support.” Lucayan’s success demonstrates that the tech sector can provide well-paid, high-quality jobs even in remote or underserved regions. By offering targeted education and training in high-demand fields like cybersecurity, the Bahamas can position itself as a competitive player in the global tech economy. “The opportunity is there,” says Armbrister. “If we create the right training programs and focus on sectors with strong demand, multinational companies will want to hire local talent. Once that talent gains the experience, they can make an impact both in the private and public sectors here in the Bahamas.”

Armbrister also emphasizes the need for long-term solutions. “A weekend workshop won’t cut it. We need programs that provide lasting education,” she insists. “It’s not just about training students; it’s about training teachers so they can pass on these tech skills to the next generation. That’s how we build a sustainable, tech-driven economy.” As the Bahamas works to bridge its tech skills gap, Armbrister’s vision of a more tech-savvy workforce could unlock a transformative opportunity for the country’s future, ensuring local talent is ready to meet the demands of the global digital economy, especially in critical areas like cybersecurity. “Those of us who have experienced success abroad need to find more tangible ways to give back,” she says.

“It’s not about sporadic events; it’s about developing concrete pathways to change and help the next generation thrive in these spaces.” While kiosks and chatbots will likely replace a percentage of personnel, Armbrister notes that high-value human interactions will remain crucial in service industries. Those with exceptional social and communication skills will continue to be a necessary part of the equation. Organizations will have to embrace cultures of true hospitality and service to have a product that sets itself apart. “There is a non-replicable value to our culture—art, music, and creativity—that must be placed at the forefront of our value proposition,” says Armbrister.

Armbrister says that now is the time for the Bahamas to invest in its tech future. The government, educational institutions, and the private sector she says must unite and support initiatives that will close the skills gap, empower local talent, and position the country as a key player in the global digital economy.