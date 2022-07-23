Bahamas tourism team returns to premier aviation event

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation’s (BMOTIA) team returns to this year’s global premier aviation event – the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh.

Tourism officials will meet with leading aviation partners and discuss business opportunities for the country during the weeklong 69th annual fly-in convention and air show deemed as the “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration”.

The event starts tomorrow and runs through August 1, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Oshkosh Air Show is the world’s largest show of its kind, attracting over 800,000 pilots and attendees including leaders in the aviation industry, major manufacturing companies, and aviation organizations and groups.

The Bahamas plays a pivotal role as one of only three countries (along with the U.S. and Canada) that is a part of the International Federal Partnership (IFP) organization, which has a joint agreement with the EAA.

The Bahamas delegation, comprised of tourism, aviation, and law enforcement officials, is being led by Latia Duncombe, Acting Director General.

This year at the conference, attendees will be able to visit The Bahamas’ booth located in the Federal Government Pavilion (Hangar D) for details on how they can experience any of the 16 unique island destinations and diverse offerings from boating, fishing, snorkeling, diving and more. There will also be daily seminars for pilots interested in flying to The Bahamas.

The country’s annual participation continues to strengthen and deepen relationships with global aviation partners, including the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) which represents the largest aviation community in the world, spanning 75 countries.