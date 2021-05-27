Bahamas TERN Gallery to participate in Atlantic World Art Fair

Art fair to feature nine female exhibitors and over 50 artists from numerous Caribbean countries

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Join TERN Gallery starting next week, from June 1 to 21, and explore the talents of contemporary artists from the mid-Atlantic in the inaugural Atlantic World Art Fair. The artists’ creative expressions reflect intertwined histories, relations and cultures informed by Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe.

The Atlantic World Art Fair presents an under-represented, dynamic region of innovation, featuring nine galleries and curatorial agencies with decades of investment in artistic talents and practice. Exclusively on Artsy, discover the talents of contemporary artists from the mid-Atlantic whose creative expressions reflect intertwined histories, relations and cultures informed by peoples of Africa, the Americas and Europe.

The Atlantic World Art Fair is initiated by Lisa Howie of Black Pony Gallery, based in Bermuda.

Artsy Chief Revenue Officer Dustyn Kim said: “We’re thrilled to spotlight works from some of the most talented contemporary art makers in the Caribbean, the Atlantic islands and the region’s wider diasporas.

“Through this partnership, we’re able to elevate the conversation around these artists and the art market in that region, as well as offer them the opportunity to engage with our global audience of over two million collectors and art lovers.”

Fair founder Howie stated: “The Atlantic World Art Fair intends to generate awareness of the contemporary artists in the mid-Atlantic region, stimulate capital and galvanize the collective efforts of the exhibitors.

“The Atlantic Art World Art Fair comes out of a shared vision: the collective work of art professionals dedicated to the cultural capital of mid-Atlantic islands and the wider Atlantic World region.

“As a small but potent collection of galleries, each has contributed so much in various ways. Together, on the Artsy platform, we collectivize the artistic talents that propel us forward: to elevate the visual arts within our community and to the wider world. This online art fair experience flags the Atlantic World as an exciting new art market to discover.

“Importantly, this online fair transcends barriers of travel and cultural access that are today exacerbated by the global pandemic. Our island artistic ecosystems are fragile and so this engagement with the global art market will generate critically necessary cultural capital.”

The Atlantic Art World Art Fair inaugural iteration presents nine exhibitors, all women, featuring over 50 contemporary visual artists from the mid-Atlantic region:

Black Pony Gallery (Lisa Howie; Bermuda)

Sour Grass (Holly Bynoe and Annalee Davis; Barbados)

Suzie Wong Presents (Susanne Fredricks; Jamaica)

TERN Gallery (Amanda Coulson, Lauren Holowesko and Jodi Minnis; The Bahamas)

ReadyTex Art Gallery(Monique Nouh and Chaia Sookdew Sing; Suriname)

Olympia Gallery (Rosemary Thwaites and Jessica Jones; Jamaica)

Gallery Alma Blou (Lusette Verboom; Curacao)

Frame Center (Charmaine McIntosh and Dominique McIntosh; Jamaica)

Gallery Monnin (Gael Monnin; Haiti)

Artists to be featured at TERN Gallery are Melissa Alcena, Delton Barett, Kendra Frorup, Tamika Galanis, Anina Major, Heino Schmid, Rodell Warner, Drew Weech, Tessa Whitehead, Averia Wright and Jodi Minnis.

Artists in the Atlantic World Art Fair are nationals of, or reside in, Aruba, Azores, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, St Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, US Virgin Islands and their diasporas.

Collectors will be presented with over 200 top-tier selections of paintings, prints, photographs, textiles and sculpture, with prices across a range of access points. They will be provided artist biographies, editorial commentary and a parallel online program, such as art talks, panel discussions and studio visits, to develop cultural understanding of and appreciation for the region.

The collector will make payment directly to each exhibitor and assume the shipping and handling costs of the artwork.

With the global context making travel to the mid-Atlantic region more challenging than ever, the Atlantic World Art Fair gives collectors a chance to experience the presented contemporary artwork from the comfort of their home.

For more information on the Atlantic World Art Fair, please contact Lisa Howie: atlanticworldartfair@gmail.com or visit the Artsy website or the TERN Gallery website.