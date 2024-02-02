Bahamas SWAT Team competes in UAE challenge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) SWAT Team is geared up to compete against over 100 SWAT teams from over 70 countries in the 2024 UAE SWAT Challenge being hosted in Dubai February 3 – 7, 2024.

The UAE SWAT Challenge provides SWAT teams from around the globe the opportunity to showcase their” tactical brilliance, precision, and teamwork,” on an international stage, according to its website.

Competitors will “engage in five challenging events designed to demonstrate SWAT units’ operational excellence.”

Organizers of the global challenge say SWAT teams will also “share strategies, and experience the latest in tactical equipment and technology.”