Bahamas Supports Historic Launch of Local Government in Turks and Caicos

COCKBURN TOWN, TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS – The Bahamas is playing a key role in shaping governance across the region.

A delegation from the Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs joined Turks and Caicos officials for the historic launch of the country’s first-ever Local Government system.

The visit builds on months of collaboration between the two governments, with The Bahamas sharing nearly three decades of experience in local governance.

Minister Clay Sweeting delivered the keynote address at the launch ceremony, pledging continued support and technical assistance.

The new TCI framework, established under the District Administration Ordinance, 2024, creates district boards in Middle Caicos, North Caicos, Salt Cay, and South Caicos — marking a major step toward decentralized, community-driven governance.