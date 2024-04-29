Bahamas still planning to deploy 150 Marines to Haiti

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe confirmed that the Government of The Bahamas will uphold its commitment to deploy the 150 Royal Bahamas Defense Force Marines to Haiti it pledged.

Haiti has been in a state of emergency for several months as multiple gangs vie for political power.

Muntold told the media that there were always plans for the deployment to prevent civil unrest in Haiti. Although no marine has officially given an official deployment notice yet, Munroe says they are waiting for everything to be finalized before handing those notices out.

Haiti’s Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, announced his resignation last Thursday, noting that given the nation’s current state, it was time for him to step down.

A transitional council has been given executive power to attempt to stabilize the country’s volatile situation.