Bahamas signs MoU with UAE for technical assistance

DUBAI, UAE — A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed yesterday between Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Service of the Commonwealth Of The Bahamas Fred Mitchell and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, minister of state for foreign affairs and international cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The signing of this MoU begins a fruitful relationship between The Bahamas and UAE. The UAE government is committed to providing technical assistance through its Technical Assistance Programme. Embedded in the agreement is a provision that at least 50 percent of the participants in the training program are women.

Both The Bahamas and UAE are committed to working together on several fronts for the mutual advancement of both countries.

The exchange of information will be invaluable as The Bahamas continues to push through the setbacks of the pandemic toward national and economic growth.