Bahamas signs landmark aviation agreement with Middle Tennessee State University

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee — The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has taken a significant step to advance the country’s aviation sector through a new partnership between Middle Tennessee State University’s (MTSU) Department of Aerospace and The Bahamas Department of Aviation.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed on Friday, May 30, by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, and MTSU President Dr. Sidney A. McPhee, formalizes collaboration that will create educational and professional opportunities tailored for Bahamian students and aviation professionals.

This agreement enables Bahamian students to enroll in MTSU’s aerospace training programs, participate in summer immersion experiences on campus, access fast-track options designed for working professionals, and access online courses designed specifically for Bahamian students and professionals.

Minister Cooper said, “This partnership is a monumental step in developing our aviation industry and education landscape. By equipping our emerging and existing aviation professionals with world-class skills and international experience, we are building a foundation for sustainable growth and competitiveness that positions The Bahamas as a global leader in aviation.”

Joining him, Dr. McPhee expressed his honor in welcoming the delegation, stating, “I am honored today to welcome our friends from the Commonwealth of the Bahamas for the signing of this significant agreement. MTSU has been the choice of many students from the Bahamas seeking higher education opportunities. The ties between the commonwealth and our university are strong and constant, and, indeed, students from this nation represent a significant percentage of our international enrollment.”

MTSU Department of Aerospace is one of the largest and most respected collegiate aviation programs in the US. The Training opportunities under the MOU centers around seven areas of concentration, including: Professional Pilots, Aerospace Management, Aerospace Maintenance, Aerospace Technology, Flight Dispatch, Unmanned Aerial Aircraft Systems Operations (Drone), and Unmanned Air Systems Controls and Technology. Additionally, the agreement leverages Innovative partnerships with Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines to produce professionals in the industry.

The Bahamas delegation included Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism, Dr. Kenneth Romer; Deputy Director of Aviation, Mr. Milo Butler III; Executives from The University of The Bahamas and representatives from The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism’s Atlanta Office.

