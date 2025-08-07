Bahamas Secures Key Seat at Global Tourism Table

LIMA, PERU – The Bahamas has once again secured a prominent seat at the global tourism table. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, has been elected Vice President of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly for the Americas region.

Cooper will serve in the post for the 2025 term, representing a renewed era of regional leadership as global tourism navigates a landscape of emerging opportunities and complex challenges.

The election took place on August 1 during the UNWTO’s Regional Commission for the Americas session in Lima, Peru, where member states from across the region cast votes by secret ballot.

The UNWTO General Assembly serves as the highest decision-making body of the organization. As Vice President, Cooper will help guide international tourism policy, promote sustainable development initiatives, and foster collaboration across the Americas.

“This appointment is the result of strong regional partnerships and a shared vision for a more resilient and inclusive tourism sector,” said Cooper following the announcement. “It is an honour to represent The Bahamas and the Caribbean at this level, and I am committed to ensuring that our collective voice helps shape the future of global tourism policy and practice.”

The Bahamas last held a Vice Presidency in the organization during the 21st General Assembly in 2015, making this year’s election a significant return to high-level participation in global tourism governance.

Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe described the appointment as a major achievement for both the country and the wider Caribbean.

“Deputy Prime Minister Cooper’s election is a powerful endorsement of his leadership and the high regard in which The Bahamas is held by its regional partners,” Duncombe said. “This is an important moment for our country and for Caribbean leadership.”

As Vice President, Cooper will help drive initiatives to promote sustainable, inclusive, and cooperative tourism development, reinforcing The Bahamas’ longstanding commitment to shaping a more equitable global tourism framework.