NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Red Cross has been robbed of nearly $80,000 worth of equipment from its headquarters located on JFK Drive.

Police are on the hunt for the suspects responsible for the robbery.

Aliesha Pinder, Director General of The Bahamas Red Cross says it’s a frustrating situation which makes it more difficult for the organization to assist the Bahamian public; especially in the event of a natural disaster.