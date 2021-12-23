Bahamas Press Club pays courtesy call on Prime Minister Davis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Press Club recently paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis and congratulated him on his election win.

President of the Press Club Anthony Capron presented the prime minister with a gift during the meeting.

Capron said he envisions the Press Club becoming the headquarters for journalists to receive training and host visiting journalists and social events. With this goal in mind, Capron asked the prime minister to assist the Press Club in sourcing a space to facilitate these plans.

Davis said he understands the importance of the fourth estate, adding that he sees the Press Club as an important part of media support.

“I endorse honest and fair reporting,” said the prime minister.

“The PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) has always been held to a different standard in the media than other parties. I support non-governmental organizations that strengthen democracy and represent the common good.”

Press Secretary Clint Watson said he sees the Press Club as a bridge between the next generation of journalists and the principles upon which journalism in The Bahamas were built.

“We must ensure that there is training and that we don’t lose the institutional knowledge that’s been built over the years,” said Watson.

“I commit to working with the prime minister to assist you in finding a home for the press club.”

The Press Club intends to host a number of seminars next year, including one on ethics in reporting.

Capron said the club’s media awards ceremony was sidelined because of the pandemic but he hopes it will return next year. He invited the prime minister to be one of the speakers at the event.

The Press Club, which was founded and constituted in the 1970s, was revived in 2014.

In attendance at the meeting were executives: Anthony Capron, president; Anthony Newbold, immediate past president; Lindsay Thompson, secretary; and members Serena Williams, Kermit Taylor and Shelly Lewis.