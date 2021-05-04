Bahamas Press Club applauds appointment of freedom of information commissioner

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As media houses around the world celebrated World Press Freedom Day yesterday, the Bahamas Press Club 2014 said “hats off” to the government on the appointment of a freedom of information commissioner, which brings the Freedom of Information Act closer to becoming law.

Press Club President Anthony Capron, in a statement, said the club sees the appointment “as a progressive step towards the strengthening of democracy, which we members of the media are bound to uphold”.

“The appointment of the freedom of information commissioner and a deputy coincides with the observation of World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2021,” he said.

“This day [w]as declared by the United Nations to observe and raise awareness of the importance of ‘Freedom of the Press’ and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

This year’s World Press Freedom Day was observed under the theme “Information as a Public Good”, which Capron hailed as “an apt theme”.

“It recognizes and addresses people and conditions in every sphere across the globe, especially in these pandemic times of COVID-19,” he said.

“In that vein, the Bahamas Press Club 2014 applauds and upholds those fearless Bahamian journalists who diligently seek out, uncover and report abuses and corruption that may otherwise go unheralded.

“We salute those in The Bahamas who are daily insulted and vilified for their attempts at seeking out truth and fair play.

“And we honor those in war zones and dictatorial regimes, whose very lives are on the line for the stories they produce.”