RECALCULATING: Port Department fee increase could be on the horizon with introduction of digital payment platform

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Port Department is looking at its current fee structure with a view to increasing some of them, the port’s controller said yesterday.

Acting Port Controller Lieutenant Commander Berne Wright, while responding to questions during the Port Department’s DigiPay press conference, noted: “We are looking at the fee structure with the view to increasing some of them.”

With the department now the latest agency to be added to the government’s digital payment platform, Wright also noted its new online platform will allow for the payment of fees and licenses for all of the port’s services.

Last month, the Ministry of Finance announced it had concluded an agreement with the OMNI Financial Group and the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) to launch a digital payment solution, SeaZPass, for the collection of charter fees from megayachts and other charter operators in The Bahamas.

Wright continued: “The difference with this is that the SeaZPass is specific to the four percent foreign charter. This captures all of the port services.”

State Minister for Finance Kwasi Thompson noted: “The digitization of the port’s processes will allow for enhanced management and storage of data, as well as the verification of clients’ information.

“The DigiPay platform will facilitate a secure payment process to support the port’s new web services. Using the online portal, customers will be able to pay for applications with their credit or debit cards. They will instantly receive payment invoices and updated receipts via SMS and email.”

Labour and Transport Minister Dion Foulkes noted that the port’s online service represents a collaborative effort between the Port Department, the Department of Transformation and Digitization and the Ministry of Finance.

“In the first phase, with the click of a mouse, customers will be able to complete applications, register private and commercial boats or watercraft, apply for an A or B class Masters License and apply for a D Class operator’s license,” said Foulkes.

He further noted that customers will also be able to register a marine structure such as a private, commercial or industrial dock and apply for a foreign yacht charter license.