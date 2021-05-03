Pharmaceutical Association files injunction over lack of council representation and fee changes

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association (BPA) has filed an injunction against the Bahamas Pharmacy Council (BPC), the minister of health and the attorney general for allegedly failing to comply with the Pharmacy Act, 2009 and fee changes.

The association contends that Minister of Health Renward Wells failed to comply with the Pharmacy Act, 2009.

The injunction, filed just days ago, notes that the Pharmacy Act, 2009, states the minister “shall appoint” two pharmacists recommended by the BPA to sit on the council. The BPA claims that this directive has been disregarded, leaving members uncertain about their rights being defended or their issues being respected and heard at such a critical level. They maintain that proper representation is vital for the effective and efficient practice of pharmacy across the country.

The BPA further alleges those changes to existing fees and the implementation of new fees that have been levied to association members are not laid out within the act, therefore BPC has no basis on which to implement the fees.

The association asserts the fees that the BPC is charging needs to be properly enacted by Parliament and gazetted.

According to the BPA, it has made numerous attempts, whether by letter or official meetings, to resolve these grievances to no avail, which has now resulted in it seeking legal recourse.

The matter is expected to be heard in court tomorrow.